Noah主理人Brendon Babenzien推出T恤籌款　齊心拯救巴哈馬風災

近期的連番天災讓地球各個地方經歷了多場浩劫，亞馬遜大火中引至大片樹林遭燒毀及數以萬計的動物死亡，令「地球之肺」的生態受到嚴重破壞。地球有難人人有責，知名演員里安納度和奢侈集團LVHM也紛紛捐款震災，The North Face的母公司VF Corporation亦宣佈停購巴西皮革，時裝行業也盡一點綿力協助災民。
叫人更傷感的是，當前世界各面對的天災並非只有亞馬遜森林，巴哈馬風災同樣值得關注，潮牌Noah Clothing近日就推出別注T恤，為巴哈馬當災民籌款，品牌創辦人Brendon Babenzien更感觸地寫下自己對島嶼的情意結。
「No man is an island」T恤，正面印有巴哈馬字樣。（Noah Clothing）
致命颶風「多里安」登陸巴哈馬群島的前後對比圖。（美聯社）
本月初，致命颶風「多里安」（Dorian）於兩個巴哈馬群島登陸，使該地區大範圍水浸和淹浸多間近岸房屋，近半的建築物遭夷平，最少50人死亡及大批災民需要撤離，情況慘不忍睹。熱心於環境保育的前Supreme創意總監Brendon Babenzien，看見巴哈馬的災情嚴重，其自家品牌Noah Clothing就隨即推出了別注版的T恤，希望世人能夠關注巴哈馬的情況，T恤以「No man is an island」成為主題，所有收益會捐到非牟利機構All Hands and Hearts，為災民提供救濟。
Noah Clothing創辦人Brendon Babenzien。（Getty Images）
在發佈巴哈馬T恤的貼文中Brendon Babenzien亦留下一段感言，因為他成長於沿海地區的紐約的長島（Long Island）之中，自少就誘發了他對大海和島民的獨特見解與情感，因此自然對今次巴哈馬島嶼災害倍添傷懷。大海能帶給人們快樂，但住在沿海地區亦要承受大海帶來的危險，因此堅韌獨立的島民總愛護自己土地而堅守家園。Brendon可以做的，就是設計一件T恤，呼籲支持者關注巴哈馬的情況。
The 4th annual Rockaway Beach Bodysurfing Contest has been RESCHEDULED for Sunday the 8th. - The New York City Parks and Recreation has closed all NYC beaches today due to the dangerous conditions predicted as an effect of Hurricane Dorian. We are outraged by what we perceive to be a knee jerk reaction by an agency that doesn't understand the geography they are entrusted to manage. - Special thanks to Jeremey and the Rockaway Beach Bodysurf Underground for their efforts. They tried reason, they tried outrage, they tried shame, they tried everything, but NYC Parks won't budge. So instead we are going to run this thing on Sunday. Same time, same place, but no waves. - Also, since we now live in Bizarro World, there will still be an afterparty at Rippers tonight featuring the Supertones at 6PM. Come on out, dance on the tables, and sleep on the beach so you'll be ready for Sunday! - Hope everybody gets some waves today, stay safe, and we'll see you Sunday! Sunday! Sunday! - Pictures here from the Second Annual Rockaway Beach Bodysurfing contest. Watch the video from that year, Vimeo link in our bio. - 📸 & 🎬 @body_rel
其實Noah自創立至今，產品就一直以環境作為創作依歸，擅長利用循環再造的回收綿線製衣，既保留布料的高品質，也為環保盡一分力，值得潮流人稱頌。
This tee is garbage. Literally. The jersey is made up of the waste yarns from other cotton productions. But make no mistake about it, the end result is a high-quality cotton tee to rival any other. The weight, hand feel, and durability make this tee an instant modern classic. - We recognize that as a company, the decision to develop this tee is a drop in the ocean when it comes to solving the global environmental crisis. It's genuinely irrelevant on its own. We as producers need to take the small steps of producing products differently and as consumers, we need to buy less things and keep them longer. If you don't care about responsible consumption that’s OK too. You can rely on the fact that it will be one of the best basic tees you've ever owned. - Everywhere you turn these days, fashion brands are extolling the benefits of sustainability and recycled materials—and we’re no different. That said, we couldn’t be prouder of our recycled cotton tee. They’re hard-wearing, tough tees that can be washed over and over without losing their shape or density. They’re knitted and sewn in Los Angeles, a small step toward our goal of producing goods domestically. - Link in bio.