Noah主理人Brendon Babenzien推出T恤籌款　齊心拯救巴哈馬風災

近期的連番天災讓地球各個地方經歷了多場浩劫，亞馬遜大火中引至大片樹林遭燒毀及數以萬計的動物死亡，令「地球之肺」的生態受到嚴重破壞。地球有難人人有責，知名演員里安納度和奢侈集團LVHM也紛紛捐款震災，The North Face的母公司VF Corporation亦宣佈停購巴西皮革，時裝行業也盡一點綿力協助災民。 叫人更傷感的是，當前世界各面對的天災並非只有亞馬遜森林，巴哈馬風災同樣值得關注，潮牌Noah Clothing近日就推出別注T恤，為巴哈馬當災民籌款，品牌創辦人Brendon Babenzien更感觸地寫下自己對島嶼的情意結。

「No man is an island」T恤，正面印有巴哈馬字樣。（Noah Clothing）

致命颶風「多里安」登陸巴哈馬群島的前後對比圖。（美聯社）

本月初，致命颶風「多里安」（Dorian）於兩個巴哈馬群島登陸，使該地區大範圍水浸和淹浸多間近岸房屋，近半的建築物遭夷平，最少50人死亡及大批災民需要撤離，情況慘不忍睹。熱心於環境保育的前Supreme創意總監Brendon Babenzien，看見巴哈馬的災情嚴重，其自家品牌Noah Clothing就隨即推出了別注版的T恤，希望世人能夠關注巴哈馬的情況，T恤以「No man is an island」成為主題，所有收益會捐到非牟利機構All Hands and Hearts，為災民提供救濟。

Noah Clothing創辦人Brendon Babenzien。（Getty Images）

在發佈巴哈馬T恤的貼文中Brendon Babenzien亦留下一段感言，因為他成長於沿海地區的紐約的長島（Long Island）之中，自少就誘發了他對大海和島民的獨特見解與情感，因此自然對今次巴哈馬島嶼災害倍添傷懷。大海能帶給人們快樂，但住在沿海地區亦要承受大海帶來的危險，因此堅韌獨立的島民總愛護自己土地而堅守家園。Brendon可以做的，就是設計一件T恤，呼籲支持者關注巴哈馬的情況。

其實Noah自創立至今，產品就一直以環境作為創作依歸，擅長利用循環再造的回收綿線製衣，既保留布料的高品質，也為環保盡一分力，值得潮流人稱頌。