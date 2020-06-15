受《犬之島》啟發　英國動畫師製定格動畫：料理是為了令愛人留下

受《犬之島》啟發，英國動畫師製作定格動畫《如何製作壽司》（How to Make Sushi），短短兩分鐘，花了30天以上製作時間，拆解壽司製作步驟，同時解構料理的「情感七部曲」。
倫敦導演、3D動畫設計師Jonathan Lindgren從小便十分喜歡日本動畫，動畫靈感來自《犬之島》，2分鐘的定格動畫，花了30天以上完成。（影片截圖）
在《如何製作壽司》（How to Make Sushi）動畫短片中，由材料準備、鋪上食材、捲飯、製作成便當等步驟，都十分細緻，一一羅列，還有每天早起、切傷手指、在工作中的日與夜，花多年力求完美。短片吸引很多人觀看，看到最後才知道這並非單純示範如何製作壽司，日本料理師傅休店一天，帶着壽司，把妻子追回來。是製作壽司的步驟，也是如何割捨，另一天又如常起來工作。最後一幕是：「因為去陪愛人了，所以先休店。（closed to spend time with loved ones.）」
倫敦導演、3D動畫設計師Jonathan Lindgren從小便十分喜歡日本動畫，製作由2018年秋天開始，他參考壽司師傅每天的工作，與The Soundery的聲音設計師Luke Brown和演員Yoshi Amao，合作製成這短片。他更在訪問中談到，動畫靈感來自《犬之島》，2分鐘的定格動畫，花了30天以上完成。
《如何製作壽司》（How to Make Sushi）外，Jonathan Lindgren的其他作品：