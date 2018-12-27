美國探險家獨自跋涉54日　終成無補給橫越南極洲第一人

南極洲冰天雪地，生存環境惡劣，被不少探險家列入挑戰清單。美國33歲的奧布雷迪（Colin O’Brady）正是其中一員，他經過54天的艱難跋涉後，周三（26日）成功橫越南極洲，成為在無任何補給援助下獨自穿越南極洲的第一人。
奧布雷迪與49歲的英國陸軍上尉拉德（Louis Rudd）11月3日分別拖着170公斤的雪橇，從聯合冰川營地（Union Glacier Camp）出發，試圖獨自橫越南極洲。
經過54天的跋涉，奧布雷迪周三終於完成長達1500公里的極地探險旅程，抵達位於太平洋羅斯陸緣冰（Ross Ice Shelf）的終點。他全程有全球定位系統（GPS）追蹤，其親友、粉絲還可在奧布雷迪的個人網站上追蹤他的進度。
奧布雷迪在Instagam上貼文稱，最後的129公里路程，是自己花費32小時一鼓作氣走完的。「雖然過去32小時是我生命中最具挑戰性的時刻，但也確實是我曾經歷過的美好時刻之一。」
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
奧布雷迪畢業於美國耶魯大學，他2008年辭去金融工作，努力訓練自己達到奧運三項鐵人水平。2016年，他只用132天就登上包括珠穆朗瑪峰在內的七大洲最高峰，打破全球最快紀錄。
（中央社／衛報）