電影《詭屋驚凶實錄》原型人物　華倫夫人逝世享年92歲

電影系列《詭屋驚凶實錄》（The Conjuring）的原型人物之一、靈異現象探究者洛林．華倫（Lorraine Warren）周四（18日）晚上在睡夢中離世，享年92歲。
她與已故丈夫愛德華．華倫（Edward Warren）遭外界合稱為「華倫夫婦」。兩人生前都喜愛探究「鬧鬼」現象並聲稱幫人「驅魔」，他們講述的經歷成為多套恐怖電影題材，除了《詭屋驚凶實錄》外，還有《詭娃安娜貝爾》（Annabelle）系列、《詭修女》（The Nun）等。
華倫夫人逝世：《詭屋驚凶實錄》的海報上，也有標明電影是以華倫夫婦的故事為題材。
華倫夫人的女婿與孫兒周五（19日）在社交網絡發布消息，指華倫夫人周四晚上在位於美國康涅狄格州（Connecticut）的住所內去世。
她的女婿指，華倫夫人是個出色、富有愛心及同情心的人。
華倫夫婦生前在1952年創立的新英格蘭靈異研究協會（New England Society for Psychic Research，暫譯），協會也有在網上發文悼念華倫夫人。
《詭屋驚凶實錄》的導演溫子仁、演員Patrick Wilson等，也有在網上張貼與華倫夫人的合照，以示悼念。
(Photo from the set of The Conjuring, 2012) Really saddened by the news of Lorraine Warren’s passing. She was truly one of the sweetest, loving and caring person I’ve ever met — beaming with the brightest spirit. I feel very fortunate to have met her, gotten to know her and her wonderful family, and I’m truly honoured to have been the one to showcase a slice of her incredible life story to the world. For someone who spent her whole life dealing with the afterlife, she gave me the impression she was never fazed by death. Maybe it’s knowing that there’s something more after our time is over on this earth. My condolences and love to her family. There’ll never be another Lorraine Warren. She was truly one of a kind. She’s with Ed now. In heaven. Onto their next adventure.
The heavens will surely burn a little brighter tonight. We lost a friend and and inspiration. I will miss the stories, the laughter, and the guidance. Rest In Peace, Sweet Lorraine. Tell Ed I said hello. ❤️@VeraFarmiga pic.twitter.com/Ewx4CsOU7B— patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) April 19, 2019
華倫夫婦結婚61載，他們號稱調查過1萬宗靈異事件，並設立了博物館「Warren Occult Museum」，專門放置他們調查案件得來的收藏品，包括娃娃安娜貝爾（Annabelle）的原型。
他們又經常寫作講述自己的經歷，很多影視作品也會以他們的故事作為題材，其中2013年的電影《詭屋驚凶實錄》，便是以華倫夫婦70年代到美國羅德島州調查靈異事件為原型，電影拍攝期間，華倫夫人也有前往探班。
但當然在過去多年來，也有不少人質疑華倫夫婦的故事，例如新英格蘭辟謠協會（暫譯，New England Skeptical Society）便曾質疑他們的故事只有低級的實際依據。
華倫夫人則曾在2013年的訪問中稱，她明白那些看不到鬼的人，很難讓他們接受她看得到鬼的事實。
愛德華．華倫在2006年逝世，目前由華倫夫婦的女婿負責打理兩人創立的協會。
華倫夫人逝世：電影系列《詭娃安娜貝爾》也是以華倫夫婦的調查經歷為題材。