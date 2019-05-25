珠穆朗瑪峰人太多？　登山客接連喪命　誰是最大「嫌疑犯」

如果你以為世界最高峰、喜馬拉雅山脈（Himalayas）的珠穆朗瑪峰（Mount Everest）是渺無人煙的地方，那就大錯特錯。
有登山客日前在珠峰拍下一張相片，成為社交媒體上的熱門話題。在高海拔的嚴寒下，出現長長的人龍，數百行山人士排隊等候攻頂。有報道指，近日的好天氣吸引大量登山客一窩蜂湧到山上，把握機會成就夢想，卻因攻頂路線「大塞車」，導致多人喪生。
到底海拔8,000米上的風景是怎麼樣？登山客的死，又必然與人龍有關嗎？
珠穆朗瑪峰：有報道指，最近攻頂路線「大塞車」，數百名行山人士被迫在高海拔的嚴寒下呆等約3小時。（法新社）
珠峰人多非新鮮事
高山上的人龍其實並沒有甚麼值得稀奇。尼泊爾旅行社Seven Summit Treks主席Mingma Sherpa指，山峰附近通常都擠滿人，登山客通常要排隊等候約20分鐘至1.5小時，方可攻頂。
至於人流多少，很大程度取決於天氣。Mingma Sherpa解釋，如果好天氣只持續一周，山峰便不會佈滿人，但如果只有兩至三天的好天氣，山上便會擠滿人，因為所有登山客都在同一時間嘗試攻頂。
▲▼以往也不時有人張貼出山上出現人龍的相片：
The sheer number of people trying to ascend one or two parallel fixed lines -all in a short weather windows- on the Lhotse face is for me the 2nd most dangerous part of the climb both for the Nepali normal route on Everest and the normal route on Lhotse. This picture which was published in many newspapers/magazines around the world (like @lemondefr or @outsidemagazin etc.) I took in 2012 when there was only one real weather window - which was deadly for some climbers as they run short of oxygen. They had to wait too long in the bottle necks of the ascend route towards the summit. And unfortunately the weather wasn't as good as predicted. Try to avoid such massively crowded days, be patient and wait for a second or third weather window.
最大難關：缺氧
曾成功攻頂的德國登山者杜伊莫維茨（Ralf Dujmovits）指，珠峰的人龍有時的確或會構成危險。當行山人士要排隊等待，他們有可能缺氧，或者無足夠氧氣下山。他憶述自己1992年攻頂時，下山期間無足夠氧氣，當時感覺猶如有人用木錘打自己，可幸的是最終能夠安全下山。
登山者在高峰要承受時速15公里的烈風，無氧氣的情況下根本無法生存，身體會流失大量熱力。更過份的是，有時行山人士的氧氣樽會被偷走，形同殺人。
上山難下山卻更重要。杜伊莫維茨指，行山人士登山後就失去專注力，下山期間總是出現很多意外，尤其是在每日有很多人上山下山的珠峰。
珠穆朗瑪峰：珠峰最近天氣良好，吸引大批獲准年內攀登珠峰的登山人士攻頂，導致海拔8,000米以上、俗稱「死亡地帶」（Death Zone）的地方出現人龍。（美聯社）
登山客不願量力而為 釀「大塞車」
專家指，珠峰探險近年愈來愈受歡迎，令山上出現「大塞車」的情況。中國政府發出的登山許可證數目較少，因此更多人選擇從尼泊爾出發登山。但尼泊爾全國每年只有約10萬名登山客，當中不會全部都前往珠峰，更加並非所有人都會攻頂。因此實際上，珠峰每邊的登山客數量通常只維持在數百個。
曾登上珠峰的探險導遊齊默爾曼（Andrea Ursina Zimmerman）指，出現「大塞車」很多時候是由身體條件未準備好的登山人士造成。這些人不但用自己的性命來冒險，還要擔當嚮導的雪巴人陪他們冒險。旅行社Jagged Globe董事總經理洛（Simon Lowe）提到，見過有15名登山客由27名雪巴人陪同上山，即總共42人。人數之多固然有機會導致「大塞車」，但更重要的是，如果登山客有能力挑戰珠峰，根本不需要眾多雪巴人同行。
洛也強調，即使珠峰人流較少的時候，亦有人不幸喪命。到底死者是不是沒有穿上合適禦寒身物，在嚴寒下呆等後缺氧？他認為只有為每宗個案作獨立調查方有答案，並不能一概而論。
（英國廣播公司／電訊報）