美曼哈頓大停電實現「紐約時刻」　百老匯演員即興街上表演

美國紐約曼哈頓（Manhattan）7月13日晚上發生大停電，多間百老匯劇院受影響。百老匯演出幾乎全面取消，音樂劇演員見場內表演做不成，索性走到戶外在大街上來個即興演出。

被困在地鐵車廂1小時才「重見天日」的作家霍珀（Briallen Hopper）在Twitter寫道，「我猜這就是他們所謂的『紐約時刻』。」她表示，「我『出來』後看到漆黑一片的餐廳與交通訊號燈，民眾在指揮交通，還有卡內基音樂廳（Carnegie Hall）的音樂會在街頭上演。」

Twitter帳戶羅斯（Caryn Ross）也以「停電時的美妙聲音」（BeautifulSoundsDuringBlackout）為標籤，讚美這種現象。

紐約曼哈頓停電：美國紐約7月13日晚上7時左右有變壓器起火，引發大停電，部份地鐵站無電力供應而要關閉。（美聯社）

