穿牛仔褲女子坐飛機用赤腳觸控螢幕　影片瘋傳網民高呼：超噁心

I fly a lot and this, by far, is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen on a plane. Bringing #antibacterialwipes. Where’s ⁦@NaomiCampbell⁩ when you need her inflight wipe down advice? #Delta #frequentflyer 🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/kGR2D7hDa7