【美國示威】警隊形象一落千丈　卡通被指美化警察掀起爭議

美國非裔男子弗洛伊德（George Floyd）死亡激起示威，描繪警察的影視作品也被捲進爭議。尼克洛迪恩電視台（Nickelodeon）動畫《汪汪隊立大功》（Paw Patrol）的主角警犬阿奇（Chase）被指是「美化」警察，成為網民批評的對象。
德國牧羊犬阿奇是熱心助人的警犬，劇中聯同人類和其他小狗保護城市。隨警暴爭議發酵，動畫製作組透過官方社交媒體帳戶宣布暫時停播，好讓社會聽到黑人的聲音。不過部份網民並不受落。
有網民指要「解僱警犬」，或者「將警犬安樂死」。有人留言表示，節目對兒童洗腦，向他們灌輸「執法人員是高尚和專業」的思想，直言如果想作出持久的轉變就應該終止製作。不過也有人指，兒童喜愛阿奇這個角色，認為只是動畫，不必太認真。
Fire the cop dog— Danny Farrell (@anarchypup) June 2, 2020
you’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change— piteously in ecstacy 🕊 (@bathwaterbad) June 2, 2020
My kids love Chase. Leave him on. Enough is enough. It’s a cartoon. If people don’t like Chase they don’t have to watch.— Benjamin Belancik (@BelancikTkacz) June 11, 2020
示威掀起的爭議席捲影視界。除了電影《亂世佳人》（Gone with the Wild）等作品牽涉種族爭議而被下架，長青真人騷節目《警界》（Cops）也宣布取消製作。犯罪劇向來是美國電視界最受歡迎的片種，佔四大電視台黃金時段逾六成的播映時間。
《神探阿蒙》（Monk）的製片人Tom Scharpling發文批評自己的電視劇，指如果有人曾參與製作電視劇或電影，並將警察描繪成「可愛的傻瓜」，那就是有份導致讓人接受「警察就是好人」的隱含意義。曾經飾演警察的演員紐曼（Griffin Newman）則向保釋基金捐贈金錢，並呼籲其他演員跟隨。
I worked on MONK, that's what we did. Goofy good guy cops for eight seasons.— scharpling (@scharpling) June 1, 2020
Not saying you should be necessarily be ashamed of your work, it's comedy/entertainment, I get it. But we need to be mindful of the implications of this attitude going forward.
2/3
I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 2, 2020
If you currently play a cop?
If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?
I’ll let you do the math. pic.twitter.com/En4ww2OSjP