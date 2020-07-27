經血敷面皮膚更柔嫩？　女子曾患卵巢囊腫　倡破月事禁忌惹爭議

對每個女生來說，每次只要月事一來就會相當不方便，甚至有時候還會因為不規律而造成諸多困擾，進而去尋求偏方。近日就有一美國女子因為使用自己的經血「敷臉」，來保養自己的皮膚，引來大批民眾的謾罵，但她依然堅持這麼做。
根據《 鏡報 》和《馬來西亞東方日報》報道，一名來自美國芝加哥的36歲女子瑪麗．米蘭達（Mary Miranda），她長期利用自己月事的經血敷臉、作畫，甚至拿來幫植物澆水，瑪麗認為用經血敷過後的皮膚會更加滑順柔軟，而且白裏透紅、富有光澤。
Mary Miranda分享經血保養訊息：
報道中提到，原來在瑪麗12歲時第一次月事來潮，此後便一直忍受疼痛和不規律的經期，一年甚至只來三、四次，在2006年時更因為經痛昏倒5次，隨後還被診斷患有「卵巢囊腫」，之後便進行了緊急的卵巢切除手術，切除右邊的卵巢，此後瑪麗也一直服用避孕藥，來防止左卵巢發生同樣的病狀。
然而在2008年時，瑪麗還是繼續遭受病痛，就診時被診斷出子宮內有一個小的子宮肌瘤，當時瑪麗並沒有透過手術將肌瘤切除，直到2017年，肌瘤已長到3.5英吋（約8.9厘米），左側卵巢更是出現同樣的囊腫，因此之後瑪麗就進行了子宮肌瘤切除手術，以切除子宮肌瘤和卵巢囊腫並保存其生殖系統。
自此，瑪麗為了挽救自己的生殖系統，發現了一種「經血」儀式，並認為這個「儀式」是種珍惜、歡迎和尊重月經的行為，現在瑪麗每個月都會定期給自己做「經血敷臉」，將自己的經血塗在臉上30分鐘做臉部護理，敷完後她就會用經血做畫，然後透過「澆灌」植物和樹木將其血液回流到大地。
瑪麗用經血敷臉的行為曝光後，立刻引來眾多女性的不滿，因為他們覺得這樣的行為是不容談論的話題，而且也是被視為粗暴、不純，認為瑪麗的行為應該要受到控制。不過瑪麗卻不在乎他人的看法，並希望能夠打破社會對於月事的禁忌，鼓勵民眾可以一起尊重月事。
Mary Miranda分享使用經血片段：
