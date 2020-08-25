猴子及蜥蜴成練靶目標？　馬來西亞森林公園驚見動物中箭負傷

馬來西亞森林公園內的動物竟被無良人士當箭靶！據一名網民昨日於社交媒體上分享的短片顯示，一群猴子被指在吉隆坡加拉森林公園的草叢處活動，惟其中一隻猴子的尾部卻插着一支箭。
馬來西亞森林公園有動受受箭傷：
他在貼文中指出，相關影片是在其朋友圈中流傳，而其看見後十分憤怒，因此轉發影片呼籲民眾揪出殘害動物的無良人士。
另外，網上亦流傳數張包括猴子及蜥蜴中箭的照片，地點亦被指發生在吉隆坡加拉森林公園，因此相信有人將該處做為靶場，並把動物當成標靶。
對此，十五碑警區主任再魯尼佔助理總監指出，警方已接獲一名國家園藝局職員的投報，並着手展開調查。
「警方現援引2015年動物福利法令第29（1）（e）條文，對事件展開調查。」
I got a message to the idiot that did this. 1. You're a lousy shot. Infact your shooting skills is non compararable to even a 2 year old holding a bow. Crap aiming dude. 2. You got shit for brains. Like seriously i'd be embarrassed if i was a parent to a shit for brains who would do this. 3.if I personally see you and got to know that you did this, the "fun" i would have with you, you would wish you weren't born. I hope you have sleepless nights you sorry piece of being. Folks out there if you find this dude or he so happens to be you friend ..send him over to the cops and screw that friendship with him/her. Rant over #nuffsaid #irresponsible #notanarcher
【本文獲「馬來西亞東方網」授權轉載，原文：動物被當箭靶 警方展開調查】