猴子及蜥蜴成練靶目標？　馬來西亞森林公園驚見動物中箭負傷

馬來西亞森林公園內的動物竟被無良人士當箭靶！據一名網民昨日於社交媒體上分享的短片顯示，一群猴子被指在吉隆坡加拉森林公園的草叢處活動，惟其中一隻猴子的尾部卻插着一支箭。

馬來西亞森林公園有動受受箭傷：

他在貼文中指出，相關影片是在其朋友圈中流傳，而其看見後十分憤怒，因此轉發影片呼籲民眾揪出殘害動物的無良人士。

另外，網上亦流傳數張包括猴子及蜥蜴中箭的照片，地點亦被指發生在吉隆坡加拉森林公園，因此相信有人將該處做為靶場，並把動物當成標靶。

對此，十五碑警區主任再魯尼佔助理總監指出，警方已接獲一名國家園藝局職員的投報，並着手展開調查。

「警方現援引2015年動物福利法令第29（1）（e）條文，對事件展開調查。」

【相關圖輯】白鯨被困上海水族館表演10年　終獲釋安置保育區將重返海洋

延伸閱讀：

德國新遛狗規定　飼主不知所從

吉打首控虐待動物案　騎摩哆拖狗 被告不認罪

【本文獲「馬來西亞東方網」授權轉載，原文：動物被當箭靶　警方展開調查】

