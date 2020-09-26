大衛艾登堡登陸Instagram　短時間內吸引過百萬追蹤破世界紀錄

英國著名科學節目主持人大衛艾登堡（David Attenborough）一直透過自己的節目呼籲大家保護地球，他在9月25日將「戰線」拓展至網上社交平台，於Instagram設立帳戶，隨即吸引大批支持者追蹤，更打破在最短時間獲100萬人追蹤的世界紀錄。
大衛艾登堡在Instagram公開的首段影片表示，指全球正陷入危機，土地正在燃燒、冰川融化、珊瑚礁死亡、漁類從海洋上消失等，因此認為拯救地球已經成為一個訊息上的挑戰，所以決定以Instagram與大家交流。
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.
根據《健力士世界紀錄大全》（Guinness World Records）統計，現年94歲的大衛艾登堡公開首段片段後4小時44分鐘，其帳戶已經有超過100萬人追蹤，打破美國長壽劇集《老友記》（Friends）金球影后珍妮花安妮絲頓（Jennifer Aniston）在去年10月保持的5小時16分鐘世界紀錄。
現時全球最多人追蹤的Instagram帳戶是葡萄牙球星C朗拿度（Cristiano Ronaldo），他坐擁2.38億人追蹤。而目前大衛艾登堡的帳戶已經有超過369萬人追蹤，其首段片段亦有逾1450萬人次收看，因此表現完全不失禮，他亦會在未來數周上載片段教授大家如何應對氣候變化。
不過他的帳戶並非由大衛艾登堡單獨管理，兩名負責營運的同事表示，社交平台不是對方慣常活躍的地方，因此只會拍片留言，其他工作就交由他們處理。
順帶一提其他曾打破最快獲100萬人追蹤的名人帳戶：
大衛艾登堡：4小時44分（2020年9月）
珍妮花安妮絲頓：5小時16分（2019年10月）
薩塞克斯公爵伉儷（哈里王子及梅根）：5小時45分鐘（2019年4月）
韓星姜丹尼爾：11小時36分鐘（2019年1月）
教宗方濟各：12小時（2016年3月）
英格蘭球星碧咸：24小時（2015年5月）
