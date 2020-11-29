【星球大戰】演原初黑武士的無名英雄　英國演員鮑斯逝世享壽85歲

英國經理人公司Bowington Management於11月29日在Twitter推文中公布，曾在《星球大戰中》飾演原初黑武士的「無名英雄」、英國演員鮑斯（David Prowse）去世，享壽85歲。
公司在Twitter及發文，稱與全球數以百萬計擁躉以深感遺憾以及極度哀傷的心情宣布鮑斯的死訊：公司稱他在短暫的患病後去世。
It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85. #DaveProwse @starwars #DarthVader #GreenCrossCodeMan #iconic #actor #bodybuilder #MBE pic.twitter.com/dL2RmdIqg8— Bowington Management (@BowingtonM) November 29, 2020
鮑斯生於1935年7月1日，除了《星球大戰》，他在早期演藝生涯中亦出演《科學怪人和來自地獄的怪物》（Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell）中科學怪人的一角。
比起一些角色，鮑斯在《星戰》「所講」的名言「我就是你父親」（I am your father）更令人印象深刻。這句話表面上出自鮑斯之「口」，真正配音的人是美國人瓊斯（James Earl Jones）。
銀幕上飾演「黑武士」的是鮑斯，但「真身」其實為「黑武士」配音的瓊斯。因為鮑斯的口音不符合電影所需，便由瓊斯配音。瓊斯沒有南方非裔人士的腔調，他字正腔圓亦聲如洪鐘，為角色注入靈魂。
