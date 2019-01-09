倫敦希斯路機場懷疑發現無人機　暫停航班起飛

撰文：張子傑
英國倫敦希斯路機場（Heathrow Airport）管理部門周二（8日）宣布，懷疑有無人機飛入機場範圍，因此決定暫停所有航班起飛。
希斯路機場官方Twitter發出聲明，指收到有無人機進入機場範圍，現時當局正與警方調查事件。為了安全起見，機場方面決定暫停航班升降，並向受影響乘客致歉。
英國《天空新聞》（Sky News）指，當局封閉了北面跑道。
今次事件是繼2018年12月後，英國機場再次發生無人機影響航班事件。吉域機場（Gatwick Airport）在12月19日收到有無人機飛入機場範圍報告，導致跑道封閉三日，大約1000航班需要取消，14萬名旅客受到影響，但當局最終都沒有任何發現。
We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) 2019年1月8日
