倫敦希斯路機場懷疑發現無人機　暫停航班起飛

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

英國倫敦希斯路機場（Heathrow Airport）管理部門周二（8日）宣布，懷疑有無人機飛入機場範圍，因此決定暫停所有航班起飛。

希斯路機場官方Twitter發出聲明，指收到有無人機進入機場範圍，現時當局正與警方調查事件。為了安全起見，機場方面決定暫停航班升降，並向受影響乘客致歉。

英國《天空新聞》（Sky News）指，當局封閉了北面跑道。

今次事件是繼2018年12月後，英國機場再次發生無人機影響航班事件。吉域機場（Gatwick Airport）在12月19日收到有無人機飛入機場範圍報告，導致跑道封閉三日，大約1000航班需要取消，14萬名旅客受到影響，但當局最終都沒有任何發現。

倫敦希斯路及吉域機場引入軍事規模反無人機設備
無人機闖英國吉域機場　當局倡全國裝偵測系統應對威脅
英國倫敦吉域機場時隔32小時後重開　肇事無人機尚未尋獲
澳洲機場安裝新監控設備　打擊擅闖機場無人機

（綜合報道）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。