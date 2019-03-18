荷蘭中部城市烏得勒支槍擊案　電車站廣場數人中彈受傷

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

荷蘭警方稱烏得勒支（Utrecht）周一（18日）發生槍擊事件，數人受傷。案件發生在市中心以外一電車站的廣場。

該國首相呂特（Mark Rutte）表示，政府在槍擊案發生後，已在召開緊急會議。

烏得勒支警方表示，事件發生在周一早上約10時45分（香港時間同日下午5時45分）。名為24 Oktoberplein-Zuid的電車站外一個廣場發生槍擊案，數人受傷。

警方已將電車站的廣場封鎖並進行調查。

救援人員已接報到場。警方另外派出3部直升機到場協助。

24 Oktoberplein-Zuid車站原名是Oudenrijn Hospital，但後來因為用來命名此站的醫院搬走，車站也在2005年6月改名。

（綜合報道）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。