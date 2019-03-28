美西雅圖槍擊案數人中槍　1死3傷

美國西雅圖周三（27日）發生槍擊案，數人中槍。警方稱案發後1人被捕。

當地媒體報道，案中1人死亡、3人受傷，當中包括一名巴士司機。

《西雅圖時報》引述一名運輸工會主席報道，司機是軀幹中槍，所幸他能行走、躺到擔架床上，再由救護車送院。

▲有人拍到涉事巴士玻璃窗被子彈打穿。

▲有途人身處案發現場附近一輛巴士上拍攝影片，可見大批緊急車輛已接報到達。

根據霍士新聞Q13報道，案達發生在該市北部Lake City社區，時間是當地時間周三下午4時（香港時間周四早上7時）。警方在當地時間下午4時10分接到第一個報案電話。

中槍司機是駕駛75號巴士。警方稱暫未知司機是否兇徒目標。

案發後警員包括西雅圖北部兩輛撞毀的汽車，並帶走至少一名男子。

槍擊案現場位於圖標一帶。

案件發生後，大批警員接報到場。警方在Twitter上推文，指1人已被拘捕。

當局指暫未有更多資料公布，警員仍在進行初步調查。

西雅圖運輸部建議人們取道其他道路，繞開案發地點。

（綜合報道）

