達美航空女乘客圖開艙門跳下　機師曾想宣布進入「緊急狀況」

美國達美航空（Delta Airlines）周五（10日）一部從北卡羅來納州飛往紐約的客機，「上演」令乘客相當不安的一幕：一名年約20歲的女乘客想自殺，試圖打開艙門跳下去。
在空中服務員和乘客嘗試控制她之際，機師一度向航空控制塔職員報告：「我們想宣布全機進入緊急狀態。前艙門已被打開。我們需要撞機及火警救援。」這個令乘客備受困擾的過程，由航空控制塔錄音錄下。
錄音錄下機師說：「我們想宣布緊急情況，前方機艙門已打開」、「我們需要撞機及火災救援」。不過幾分鐘後，機長又說，「取消墜機和火災救援，我們剛剛有一名有精神障礙的乘客試圖打開機艙門」、「現在一切都受控」。
執法人員指出，機艙門有安全裝置，故此她無法把它打開。飛機在下午1時35分降落後，女子被送往醫院接受檢驗。
同機乘客赫伯茨（Stacy Herbert）將在Twitter進行「實況報道」並上載照片。她說：「她的爸爸將她拖離艙門。她在艙門口尖叫，聲音震耳欲聾，她說自己需要打開艙門去死。」
Young woman just tried to jump out of our plane. Couldn’t get door open, of course.— Stacy Herbert (@stacyherbert) May 10, 2019
A young woman in perhaps her early twenties became suicidal and tried to open the door of plane as we descended into LGA. Her father pulled her from door. She was screaming her head off that she needed to open the door and die.— Stacy Herbert (@stacyherbert) May 10, 2019
She’s still outside the plane screaming pic.twitter.com/wym1ykK7sX— Stacy Herbert (@stacyherbert) May 10, 2019
紐約與新澤西港務局（Port Authority of New York and New Jersey）表示，他們已了解整件事，但不會對報道證實或評論。
有關部門強調，不論該名女子怎麼做，機艙門是無法在飛行途中打開的，因為有機艙內的正壓力。
赫伯茨在Twitter上發布推文：「我不感到害怕，因為我知道門是開不了的，但她的尖叫聲是可怕。而她是坐在我們後方，所以當她被拉回原位，（我）看到她想自殺的痛苦模樣，實在可怕。」
I wasn’t scared as I knew the door could not be opened but her shrieks were terrifying. And she was sitting behind us so when she was pulled back to her seat it was awful to see her suicidal distress.— Stacy Herbert (@stacyherbert) May 10, 2019
