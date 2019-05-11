達美航空女乘客圖開艙門跳下　機師曾想宣布進入「緊急狀況」

美國達美航空（Delta Airlines）周五（10日）一部從北卡羅來納州飛往紐約的客機，「上演」令乘客相當不安的一幕：一名年約20歲的女乘客想自殺，試圖打開艙門跳下去。

在空中服務員和乘客嘗試控制她之際，機師一度向航空控制塔職員報告：「我們想宣布全機進入緊急狀態。前艙門已被打開。我們需要撞機及火警救援。」這個令乘客備受困擾的過程，由航空控制塔錄音錄下。

錄音錄下機師說：「我們想宣布緊急情況，前方機艙門已打開」、「我們需要撞機及火災救援」。不過幾分鐘後，機長又說，「取消墜機和火災救援，我們剛剛有一名有精神障礙的乘客試圖打開機艙門」、「現在一切都受控」。

執法人員指出，機艙門有安全裝置，故此她無法把它打開。飛機在下午1時35分降落後，女子被送往醫院接受檢驗。

同機乘客赫伯茨（Stacy Herbert）將在Twitter進行「實況報道」並上載照片。她說：「她的爸爸將她拖離艙門。她在艙門口尖叫，聲音震耳欲聾，她說自己需要打開艙門去死。」

紐約與新澤西港務局（Port Authority of New York and New Jersey）表示，他們已了解整件事，但不會對報道證實或評論。

有關部門強調，不論該名女子怎麼做，機艙門是無法在飛行途中打開的，因為有機艙內的正壓力。

赫伯茨在Twitter上發布推文：「我不感到害怕，因為我知道門是開不了的，但她的尖叫聲是可怕。而她是坐在我們後方，所以當她被拉回原位，（我）看到她想自殺的痛苦模樣，實在可怕。」

