英國倫敦白廳出現可疑物品　警方一度封鎖首相府

撰文：成依華
最後更新日期：
英國倫敦首相府附近的白廳（Whitehall）周四（23日）出現可疑物品，警方到場仔細檢查，並一度封鎖首相府一帶。
倫敦警方之後宣布已檢查白廳範圍，認為有關物品並非危險品，將會重開唐寧街10號一帶道路。
白廳即英國政府中樞所有地，附近有首相府、國防部及內閣辦公室等重要機關。
Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 23, 2019
Happy to update the item concerned has now been fully assessed and deemed non-suspicious. Roads will be reopened shortly. Thanks again for your patience and cooperation— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 23, 2019
2017年4月，倫敦警方曾在白廳附近拘捕一名持刀男子，並以涉嫌違反恐怖主義罪名拘留他。當時首相文翠珊並不身在首相府內。