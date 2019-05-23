英國倫敦白廳出現可疑物品　警方一度封鎖首相府

英國倫敦首相府附近的白廳（Whitehall）周四（23日）出現可疑物品，警方到場仔細檢查，並一度封鎖首相府一帶。

倫敦警方之後宣布已檢查白廳範圍，認為有關物品並非危險品，將會重開唐寧街10號一帶道路。

白廳即英國政府中樞所有地，附近有首相府、國防部及內閣辦公室等重要機關。

2017年4月，倫敦警方曾在白廳附近拘捕一名持刀男子，並以涉嫌違反恐怖主義罪名拘留他。當時首相文翠珊並不身在首相府內。

