一男子在白宮外自焚　被制伏後送往醫院急救

撰文：凌俊賢
最後更新日期：
一名男子周三（29日）在美國美國白宮的橢圓形草坪（The Ellipse）自焚，美國財經新聞網站CNBC引述華盛頓消防局的發言人指，當局已將被燒傷的事主送往醫院急救。
The saddest thing I’ve ever seen. A person set themselves on fire in the park at the south lawn of the Whitehouse. Please pray for their soul pic.twitter.com/OjTL0kGWa7— patlangs (@LangsPat) May 29, 2019
網上影片可見，一名男子自焚後悠然在公園漫步，背後火光熊熊並冒起濃煙。數十秒後有人用滅火筒將火救熄，多名警員趕到將他制伏。
隸屬國土安全部的特勤局（Secret Service）聲明指，局內一名制服部門男員工自焚。當局已派人到場調查，暫未知他自焚原因。
橢圓形草坪位於白宮以南，佔地21萬平方米，整個公園對外開放。
Somebody lit himself on fire at the Washington monument #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/PPzO2BUULM— Triple (@Trxple_X) May 29, 2019
