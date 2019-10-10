劉鶴被傳提早離開華盛頓　白宮否認報道

即時國際
中國副總理劉鶴率領貿易代表團到華盛頓，與美國官員舉行新一輪貿易談判。有報道指他會在10月10日提早回國，但白宮否認該報道。

《南華早報》10月10日發表題為《消息人士：兩天副代表級別談判，美中在關鍵議題上取得零進展》的文章，引述消息人士指在較早前舉行的中美副部長級別談判上，沒有取得實質進展，因此稱劉鶴一行會提早在10日離開華盛頓。

不過CNBC記者陶施（Kayla Tausche）於當地時間9日下午於Twitter留言，指白宮認為該篇報道失實，發言人迪爾（Judd Deere）向她表示沒聽說過劉鶴行程有變的消息。

她引述一名白宮高層指，華府會在10日於華盛頓為劉鶴等官員舉行晚宴，他們並會按原定計劃於11日晚上回國。

對於貿易談判會否有突破，該名官員認為，總統特朗普（Donald Trump）未知道中國會開出甚麼條件，因此他還沒有作出決定。

陶施其後再於Twitter表示，指消息人士透露其中一個可能性是財政部副部長廖岷會繼續留在華盛頓，劉鶴則可能在10或11日離開。

