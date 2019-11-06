中國恢復進口加拿大牛肉和豬肉

撰文：梁凱怡
最後更新日期：
加拿大總理杜魯多（Justin Trudeau）11月5日宣布，中國將會恢復進口加拿大牛肉和豬肉。
中國是世界最大豬肉生產商，但因為爆發非洲豬瘟而要轉向全球供應商應付需求。（視覺中國）
杜魯多讚揚新任駐中國大使鮑達民（Dominic Barton）和業界爭取重開市場的努力，確認加拿大豬肉委員會（Canadian Pork Council）早前暗示市場重開的消息。中國駐渥太華大使館暫時未有回應。
Good news for Canadian farmers today: Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume. Thanks to Ambassador Barton and the Canadian meat industry for their work on re-opening this important market for our meat producers and their families.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 2019年11月5日
加拿大2018年12月應美國要求拘捕華為副董事長孟晚舟。北京隨後拘捕兩名加拿大公民。兩國關係開始惡化。中國因為害蟲問題而停止採購加拿大油菜籽，並於6月因虛假出口證而暫停進口加拿大牛肉和豬肉。
加拿大7月提出方案，確保肉類出口制度的安全。農業部長比博（Marie-Claude Bibeau）指，牛肉和豬肉的貿易問題與油菜籽糾紛不同。加拿大就油菜籽問題透過世界貿易組織向中國提出挑戰。
中國是加拿大第三大豬肉市場，出口總值達4.91億加元。由於亞洲部份地區爆發非洲豬瘟，加拿大出口中國豬肉增加。