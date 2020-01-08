【伊朗報復美國】佩洛西指特朗普政府需終止不必要的挑釁行動

撰文：凌俊賢
最後更新日期：
中東局勢持續升溫，美國眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）指，特朗普政府需終止不必要的挑釁行動。
Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020
佩洛西在Twitter指出，會密切留意事態發展，強調必須確保美軍人員安全，包括政府終止不必要的挑釁行動，並要求伊朗停止暴力，指美國及世界承受不起戰爭。
美國總統特朗普1月3日決定讓美國使用無人機，炸死身在伊拉克的伊朗革命衛隊「聖城旅」指揮官蘇萊曼尼（Qassem Soleimani）。
伊朗方面在1月8日進行報復，向美軍兩個位於伊拉克的基地發動兩輪導彈攻勢。伊朗最高精神領袖哈梅內伊（Ayatollah Ali Khamenei）隨後發表講話，形容導彈襲擊行動「成功」。