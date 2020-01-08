【伊朗報復美國】佩洛西指特朗普政府需終止不必要的挑釁行動

中東局勢持續升溫，美國眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）指，特朗普政府需終止不必要的挑釁行動。

佩洛西在Twitter指出，會密切留意事態發展，強調必須確保美軍人員安全，包括政府終止不必要的挑釁行動，並要求伊朗停止暴力，指美國及世界承受不起戰爭。

美國總統特朗普1月3日決定讓美國使用無人機，炸死身在伊拉克的伊朗革命衛隊「聖城旅」指揮官蘇萊曼尼（Qassem Soleimani）。

伊朗方面在1月8日進行報復，向美軍兩個位於伊拉克的基地發動兩輪導彈攻勢。伊朗最高精神領袖哈梅內伊（Ayatollah Ali Khamenei）隨後發表講話，形容導彈襲擊行動「成功」。

