【烏航被擊落】伊朗認誤擊客機　魯哈尼為「災難性錯誤」道歉

伊朗國家電視台2020年1月11日報道該國軍方當天早上發布的聲明稱，烏克蘭國際航空公司8日的在伊朗墜毀，是被軍方無意地（unintentionally）擊落。軍方指飛機當時轉向伊朗革命衛隊一個「敏感的軍事地點」，被誤認為「敵對目標」。

2020年1月8日，烏克蘭國際航空客機PS-752航班從伊朗德黑蘭起飛後不久墜毀，機上176人全部喪生。（Reuters）

伊朗官員在聲明中指出，在客機轉向一個伊朗革命衛隊「敏感的軍方中心」後，軍方誤認它是「敵對目標」。外長扎里夫（Javad Zarif）指事件與美伊關係緊張導致伊朗軍方處於「高級準備就緒」的狀態有關。

聲明指出，「在這個情況下，因為人為錯誤（human error）以及在一個無意的方式下，飛機被擊中。軍方就災難致歉，並會提升其系統以避免將來再發生這種「錯誤」。

總統魯哈尼（Hassan Rouhani）亦在11日於Twitter發文，稱該國對這個「災難性的錯誤」表示深切遺憾。他說他的心和祈告將與所有正在哀悼親人的家庭同在。他在此獻上最真摯的慰問。

他在推文中寫道，軍方內部調查已總結出那支令人遺憾的導彈發射，是因為人為錯誤。它導致烏克蘭的飛機恐怖地墜毀，以及導致176名無辜的人死亡。他說調查會繼續去確認及起訴，這個重大悲劇以及不能原諒的錯誤。

