【烏航被擊落】伊朗認誤擊客機　魯哈尼為「災難性錯誤」道歉

伊朗國家電視台2020年1月11日報道該國軍方當天早上發布的聲明稱，烏克蘭國際航空公司8日的在伊朗墜毀，是被軍方無意地（unintentionally）擊落。軍方指飛機當時轉向伊朗革命衛隊一個「敏感的軍事地點」，被誤認為「敵對目標」。
2020年1月8日，烏克蘭國際航空客機PS-752航班從伊朗德黑蘭起飛後不久墜毀，機上176人全部喪生。（Reuters）
A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 2020年1月11日
Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster
Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.
💔
伊朗官員在聲明中指出，在客機轉向一個伊朗革命衛隊「敏感的軍方中心」後，軍方誤認它是「敵對目標」。外長扎里夫（Javad Zarif）指事件與美伊關係緊張導致伊朗軍方處於「高級準備就緒」的狀態有關。
聲明指出，「在這個情況下，因為人為錯誤（human error）以及在一個無意的方式下，飛機被擊中。軍方就災難致歉，並會提升其系統以避免將來再發生這種「錯誤」。
The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.— Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm
總統魯哈尼（Hassan Rouhani）亦在11日於Twitter發文，稱該國對這個「災難性的錯誤」表示深切遺憾。他說他的心和祈告將與所有正在哀悼親人的家庭同在。他在此獻上最真摯的慰問。
他在推文中寫道，軍方內部調查已總結出那支令人遺憾的導彈發射，是因為人為錯誤。它導致烏克蘭的飛機恐怖地墜毀，以及導致176名無辜的人死亡。他說調查會繼續去確認及起訴，這個重大悲劇以及不能原諒的錯誤。