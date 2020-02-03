【武漢肺炎】彭博記者：中國尋求首階貿易段協議彈性遵守部分承諾

美媒一名記者穆赫辛（Saleha Mohsi）2月3日在Twitter推文稱，中國官員稱在政府應對新型冠狀病毒疫情之際尋求美國同意，讓中國在遵守第一階段貿易協議的一些承諾上有彈性。

中國武漢肺炎疫情持續，料會對該國經濟有影響。美媒3日報道稱，中國官員尋求美國同意，讓中國在遵守第一階段貿易協議一些條款上有彈性。圖為2月1日身在武漢、準備登上撤僑包機的歐盟國家公民。（AP）

從事報道美國財政部消息的美國彭博社記者穆赫辛轉發彭博市場（Bloomberg Markets）節目主持人費羅（Jonathan Ferro）的推文。他的推文中附有相信是彭博終端機做的畫面截圖，並顯示有關報道。

在中美第一階段貿易協議中有一條款，就是在「自然災害以及其他不能預知事件」發生時進行諮詢。

