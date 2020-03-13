【新型肺炎】巴西媒體：總統博爾索納羅確診　首位染疫國家首腦

撰文：成依華
英國《衛報》引述巴西媒體報道，總統博爾索納羅（Jair Bolsonaro）初步確診感染新型冠狀病毒，令他可能成為首位染疫的國家首腦。他上周曾與美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）會面。
該巴西媒體引述消息稱，博爾索納羅在第一次檢測後結果呈陽性，將接受第二次檢測，預計今天內會有結果。
A reasonably reliable Brazilian newspaper is reporting, based on sources with first-hand knowledge inside the presidential palace, that Bolsonaro’s first test was positive for COVID-19. A second more reliable test was performed; results available today: https://t.co/mvLWYuvGsE— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 13, 2020
64歲的博爾索納羅上周曾訪美與美國總統特朗普會面。他的新聞秘書魏因加滕（Fábio Wajngarten）之前已在3月12日確診。
魏因加滕當時與博爾索納羅訪問美國三日，並在3月7日一同到佛羅里達州海湖莊園（Mar-a-Lago）與特朗普會面，當時美國副總統彭斯（Mike Pence）亦在場。
美國總統特朗普、巴西總統博爾索納羅（中）3月7日在美國佛羅里達州的晚宴（AP）