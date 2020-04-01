【新冠肺炎】特朗普：擬推2萬億美元基建法案

撰文：高江進
美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）3月31日於Twitter表示，現在應制定基礎設施建設法案振興經濟，不過這個想法與眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）的觀點不符。
With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020
特朗普稱，美國實施零利率的情況下，是時候制定盼望已久的基礎設施建設法案（Infrastructure Bill），他形容法案應該「非常大且大膽」，規模應達到2萬億美元，並專注於就業和重建當地偉大的基礎設施，成為刺激經濟的第四階段。
另一方面，佩洛西同日較早時候表示，認為白宮應採取措施，為更多的人進行病毒測試，以及利用《國防生產法》生產抗疫物資應對疫情。她亦呼籲國會議員應參與制定第四階段經濟刺激計劃，協助經濟在疫情過後可以回復。
不過特朗普則似乎對她的提議不太滿意，在Twitter暗示「佩洛西有進一步傷害國家的想法」。