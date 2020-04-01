【新冠肺炎】特朗普：擬推2萬億美元基建法案

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）3月31日於Twitter表示，現在應制定基礎設施建設法案振興經濟，不過這個想法與眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）的觀點不符。

特朗普稱，美國實施零利率的情況下，是時候制定盼望已久的基礎設施建設法案（Infrastructure Bill），他形容法案應該「非常大且大膽」，規模應達到2萬億美元，並專注於就業和重建當地偉大的基礎設施，成為刺激經濟的第四階段。

另一方面，佩洛西同日較早時候表示，認為白宮應採取措施，為更多的人進行病毒測試，以及利用《國防生產法》生產抗疫物資應對疫情。她亦呼籲國會議員應參與制定第四階段經濟刺激計劃，協助經濟在疫情過後可以回復。

不過特朗普則似乎對她的提議不太滿意，在Twitter暗示「佩洛西有進一步傷害國家的想法」。

【新冠肺炎】美國死亡人數超越中國　紐約州長科莫胞弟亦確診
【新冠肺炎】高盛：美國第二季GDP或重挫34%
【新冠肺炎．美國】紐約疫情告急　醫院卻將遭削減4億美元預算
【新冠肺炎】美國白宮專家預測秋季再面臨疫情爆發
【新冠肺炎】美國人講極唔聽？　三藩市俏護士跳舞教民眾防疫ABC
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。