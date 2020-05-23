莫斯科市中心有歹徒闖銀行挾持人質　警方到場談判

撰文：成依華
俄羅斯媒體5月23日報道，莫斯科市中心有一間銀行懷疑發生挾持人質事件，警方已經到場，並正與犯罪者談判。媒體報道，歹徒威脅引爆炸彈。
據俄羅斯衛星通訊社報道，警方當天接報有人闖進莫斯科市中心一間銀行，並挾持6名人質，但之後報道又稱，銀行代表表示，已沒有銀行員工在建築物內，目前未知歹徒是否仍挾持人質。
報道指，該銀行位於莫斯科市中心。警方已到現場，封鎖附近範圍，執法人員正與一名犯罪者談判。
RT電視台報道，歹徒威脅引爆爆炸裝置。
A man has entered an Alfa Bank branch in central Moscow & is threatening to explode a bomb. There are reports that he is a food delivery courier and that he is holding at least one person hostage. Police are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/DVfRNVHlDt— Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) May 23, 2020