莫斯科市中心有歹徒闖銀行挾持人質　警方到場談判

即時國際
俄羅斯媒體5月23日報道，莫斯科市中心有一間銀行懷疑發生挾持人質事件，警方已經到場，並正與犯罪者談判。媒體報道，歹徒威脅引爆炸彈。

據俄羅斯衛星通訊社報道，警方當天接報有人闖進莫斯科市中心一間銀行，並挾持6名人質，但之後報道又稱，銀行代表表示，已沒有銀行員工在建築物內，目前未知歹徒是否仍挾持人質。

報道指，該銀行位於莫斯科市中心。警方已到現場，封鎖附近範圍，執法人員正與一名犯罪者談判。

RT電視台報道，歹徒威脅引爆爆炸裝置。

