特朗普威脅關閉社交媒體　朱克伯格：不做真相仲裁者

撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）威脅關閉社交媒體。Twitter行政總裁多爾西（Jack Dorsey）5月27日回應，堅持公司對特朗普推文進行事實核查的決定。Facebook行政總裁朱克伯格（Mark Zuckerberg）卻認為，社交網絡不應該對政客的推文作事實核查。

多爾西透過Twitter發表聲明，指出為公司所有行為的負責是他本人而非公司員工，Twitter平台將繼續標記全球任何關於大選不正確或存在爭議的資訊，同時也會承認所犯下的任何錯誤。

多爾西還指出，做法並非意味Twitter成為「真相仲裁者」，公司目的是要將內容相互矛盾的資訊聯繫起來，並顯示具有爭議，以便用戶自行判斷，有利提高平台的透明度。

朱克伯格5月27日接受美國霍士新聞訪問時表示，有需要理解政府的計劃，但整體而言，政府因為對審查制度感到擔憂而決定審查一個平台，並非正確的反應。不過他同時強調，Facebook不應該成為「真相仲裁者」（arbiter of truth），並非私人企業尤其是社交平台應有的做法。

