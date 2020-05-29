特朗普威脅關閉社交媒體　朱克伯格：不做真相仲裁者

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）威脅關閉社交媒體。Twitter行政總裁多爾西（Jack Dorsey）5月27日回應，堅持公司對特朗普推文進行事實核查的決定。Facebook行政總裁朱克伯格（Mark Zuckerberg）卻認為，社交網絡不應該對政客的推文作事實核查。
多爾西透過Twitter發表聲明，指出為公司所有行為的負責是他本人而非公司員工，Twitter平台將繼續標記全球任何關於大選不正確或存在爭議的資訊，同時也會承認所犯下的任何錯誤。
多爾西還指出，做法並非意味Twitter成為「真相仲裁者」，公司目的是要將內容相互矛盾的資訊聯繫起來，並顯示具有爭議，以便用戶自行判斷，有利提高平台的透明度。
Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.— jack (@jack) May 28, 2020
Per our Civic Integrity policy (https://t.co/uQ0AoPtoCm), the tweets yesterday may mislead people into thinking they don’t need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots). We’re updating the link on @realDonaldTrump’s tweet to make this more clear.— jack (@jack) May 28, 2020
朱克伯格5月27日接受美國霍士新聞訪問時表示，有需要理解政府的計劃，但整體而言，政府因為對審查制度感到擔憂而決定審查一個平台，並非正確的反應。不過他同時強調，Facebook不應該成為「真相仲裁者」（arbiter of truth），並非私人企業尤其是社交平台應有的做法。