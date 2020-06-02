【美國示威】美國議員齊聲反對　動用軍力應對示威

美國首都華盛頓特區（Washington, D.C.）的警員6月1日在白宮外施放催淚彈驅散和平示威者，市長鮑澤（Muriel Bowser）稱，這是可恥的行為。
執法人員當天下午6時30分左右用催淚彈和橡膠子彈在白宮附近的拉斐特公園驅散示威者。
鮑澤其後在Twitter表示：「我在下午7時實施宵禁。宵禁整整25分鐘之前，以及沒有挑釁（的情況下），聯邦警察在白宮前對和平示威者使用武器，這種行為將為華盛頓警察局的工作製造更多困難。可恥！華盛頓特區的居民回家吧，注意安全。」
I imposed a curfew at 7pm. A full 25 minutes before the curfew & w/o provocation, federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors in front of the White House, an act that will make the job of @DCPoliceDept officers more difficult. Shameful!— Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC at 7 pm (@MurielBowser) June 2, 2020
DC residents — Go home. Be safe
除了鮑澤之外，當地也有議員批評此事。華盛頓特區議員格羅索（David Grosso）亦推文稱：「這些行動令人作嘔。示威者呼籲結束警察的暴力行為，而國家與總統卻通過稱他們為恐怖份子，以及派軍隊進入我們的城市執行市長的宵禁令來火上加油。」
These actions are sickening. Protesters are calling for an end to violence by police and the state and the President is throwing gas on the fire by calling them terrorists and sending the military into our city to enforce the mayor's curfew.— David Grosso (@cmdgrosso) June 1, 2020
民主黨籍的哥倫比亞特區議會議員（Charles Allen）則表示：「武裝的邊境巡邏隊正前往華盛頓的街道。他們沒有維持華盛頓的安全，他們讓華盛頓（居民）有生命危險，而不是減緩（衝突）。」
Armed Border Patrol headed to DC streets. They’re not keeping DC safe; they’re putting DC lives at risk rather than de-escalating.— Charles Allen (@charlesallen) June 1, 2020
Pictures like this, glorifying threats of violence, is only intended for an audience of one. He’s holed up & afraid - thinking this is all a game. https://t.co/WKFZiTNDWB