【美國示威】美國議員齊聲反對　動用軍力應對示威

美國首都華盛頓特區（Washington, D.C.）的警員6月1日在白宮外施放催淚彈驅散和平示威者，市長鮑澤（Muriel Bowser）稱，這是可恥的行為。

執法人員當天下午6時30分左右用催淚彈和橡膠子彈在白宮附近的拉斐特公園驅散示威者。

鮑澤其後在Twitter表示：「我在下午7時實施宵禁。宵禁整整25分鐘之前，以及沒有挑釁（的情況下），聯邦警察在白宮前對和平示威者使用武器，這種行為將為華盛頓警察局的工作製造更多困難。可恥！華盛頓特區的居民回家吧，注意安全。」

除了鮑澤之外，當地也有議員批評此事。華盛頓特區議員格羅索（David Grosso）亦推文稱：「這些行動令人作嘔。示威者呼籲結束警察的暴力行為，而國家與總統卻通過稱他們為恐怖份子，以及派軍隊進入我們的城市執行市長的宵禁令來火上加油。」

民主黨籍的哥倫比亞特區議會議員（Charles Allen）則表示：「武裝的邊境巡邏隊正前往華盛頓的街道。他們沒有維持華盛頓的安全，他們讓華盛頓（居民）有生命危險，而不是減緩（衝突）。」

