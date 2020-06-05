【港版國安法】匯豐渣打支持立法　惹英國政界抨擊

英資渣打銀行和匯豐銀行先後表態支持「港版國安法」，惹來英國政界不滿。首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）發言人6月4日回應指，對「港版國安法」有深切關注，並重申如果北京實行「港版國安法」，將與《中英聯合聲明》所列的義務有衝突。

保守黨下議院領袖李思銘（Jacob Rees-Mogg）指，總部設於倫敦的匯豐銀行與中國政府的關係，可能比英國政府更加緊密。

保守黨議員圖根達特（Tom Tugendhat）和奧布萊恩（Neil O'Brien）分別批評匯豐。前者抨擊匯豐和渣打選擇支持專制政府壓制自由和損害法治，質疑不符合企業社會責任。後者呼籲匯豐客戶關閉銀行戶口抗議。

保守黨議員卡恩斯（Alicia Kearns）甚至要求傳召匯豐和渣打到國會向議員和全國解釋，指兩間銀行支持違反國際法。

自由民主黨議員兼國會香港議題小組主席卡邁克爾（Alistair Carmichael）早前去信匯豐行政總裁祈耀年（Noel Quinn）指，亞太區行政總裁王冬勝簽署聯署支持國安法引起下議院的注意。

美國參議員斯科特（Rick Scott）也發文，斥責匯豐選擇利潤放棄自由。

