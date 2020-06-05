【港版國安法】匯豐渣打支持立法　惹英國政界抨擊

英資渣打銀行和匯豐銀行先後表態支持「港版國安法」，惹來英國政界不滿。首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）發言人6月4日回應指，對「港版國安法」有深切關注，並重申如果北京實行「港版國安法」，將與《中英聯合聲明》所列的義務有衝突。
保守黨下議院領袖李思銘（Jacob Rees-Mogg）指，總部設於倫敦的匯豐銀行與中國政府的關係，可能比英國政府更加緊密。
保守黨議員圖根達特（Tom Tugendhat）和奧布萊恩（Neil O'Brien）分別批評匯豐。前者抨擊匯豐和渣打選擇支持專制政府壓制自由和損害法治，質疑不符合企業社會責任。後者呼籲匯豐客戶關閉銀行戶口抗議。
I wonder why @HSBC and @StanChart are choosing to back an authoritarian state’s repression of liberties and undermining of the rule of law? Where does this fit in their definition of corporate social responsibility? pic.twitter.com/d08XBft5jU— Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) June 4, 2020
If you bank with HSBC you are with a bank that is backing Beijing's repressive new security laws, designed to snuff out freedom in Hong Kong. Other banks are available. https://t.co/oS5e1N0w2R— Neil O'Brien MP (@NeilDotObrien) June 4, 2020
保守黨議員卡恩斯（Alicia Kearns）甚至要求傳召匯豐和渣打到國會向議員和全國解釋，指兩間銀行支持違反國際法。
I’d like to see @HSBC_UK & @StanChart appear before the @CommonsForeign and the @CommonsTreasury for them to explain to MPs and the entire country why they decided to back breaking of Int’l law and whether they had the courtesy to tell Government first @MelJStride & @TomTugendhat— Alicia Kearns MP for Rutland and Melton (@aliciakearns) June 4, 2020
自由民主黨議員兼國會香港議題小組主席卡邁克爾（Alistair Carmichael）早前去信匯豐行政總裁祈耀年（Noel Quinn）指，亞太區行政總裁王冬勝簽署聯署支持國安法引起下議院的注意。
美國參議員斯科特（Rick Scott）也發文，斥責匯豐選擇利潤放棄自由。
.@HSBC has chosen profits over human rights.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 4, 2020
Siding with Communist China in its latest effort to deny autonomy and human rights to the people of Hong Kong is dangerous and shameful. We will not forget it. https://t.co/X0IHTOKBa1