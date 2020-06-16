美軍戰機訓練期間北海墜毀　機師證實身亡

美國空軍一架駐守英國的F-15C戰機，周一（15日）於英格蘭東北部海岸訓練期間墜落北海；軍方其後發表聲明稱已尋獲機師的遺體。

出事戰機隸屬美軍第48戰鬥機聯隊，當日上午約9時從薩福克郡皇家萊肯希斯空軍基地（RAF Lakenheath）起飛進行例行訓練，期間失事墮海；英國海岸衛隊派出船隻搜索後，找到戰機殘骸及機師遺體。

美軍形容這次事故是戰鬥機聯隊慘痛的損失，並向殉職機師家人致以慰問。第48戰鬥機聯隊指揮官馬歇爾（William L. Marshall）稱，對此深表沉痛，而暫時不會公布機師的姓名。

