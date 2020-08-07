印度快運航空一客機印度南部降落時衝出跑道　最少11死

印度快運航空（Air India Express）一架客機在8月7日於南部卡利卡特（Calicut）降落時發生意外，飛機衝出跑道，機身斷開兩截，當局指最少11人喪生。
當地傳媒報道，涉事客機為波音737客機，航班編號IX1344，原定由阿聯酋杜拜（Dubai）前往卡利卡特，機上當時有184名乘客及7名機組人員，但在當地時間晚上7時左右發生意外，英國廣播公司（BBC）報道，飛機可能因惡劣天氣而失事。
Just in: #AirIndia Express aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with 191 passengers crashes after overshooting the runway and going into the valley. Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot.— The Hindu (@the_hindu) August 7, 2020
印度快運航空是印度航空旗下的子公司，該公司發言人表示，目前已知多人受傷，喀拉拉邦（Kerala）一名官員則指最少11人身亡，35人受傷送院，美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）則報道，其中一名死者為機長。
BBC指，涉事航班上的乘客是從阿聯酋撤僑的印度公民。
印度快運航空航班8月7日於南部於南部卡利卡特降落時失事，其中一名傷者獲救送院。（AP）
We’re following reports that #IX1344 suffered a runway excursion at Kozhikode. https://t.co/ZrxHocoIxX— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 7, 2020
Video of the #AirIndiaExpress crash #Calicut arriving from #Dubai pic.twitter.com/bNc3blFrVR— Vikas Bhadauria (ABP News) (@vikasbha) August 7, 2020