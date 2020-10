【泰國示威】泰王：國家需要愛國與愛君主制的人民

As his police violently attack young people who are the future of the nation, King Vajiralongkorn still expects Thais to kneel at his feet. This is the 21st century and we don’t kneel to monarchs any more #ตํารวจทําร้ายประชาชน #ม็อบ16ตุลา pic.twitter.com/IQXdqaaEYi