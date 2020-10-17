美國大選2020｜輸了怎麼辦　特朗普：或將離開美國

美國大選2020在11月3日舉行，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）正在前往不同地方造勢。他10月16日在喬治亞州梅肯（Macon）出席集會時開玩笑稱，如果輸掉大選，他可能會離開美國。

美國大選2020：圖為特朗普的支持者10月16日來到喬治亞州的集會場地，在一部印有特朗普肖像的巴士前合照。（Reuters）

隨後特朗普說：「我不該開玩笑的，你知道嗎，和史上最差的候選人同台競爭給了我很大壓力。」

"Maybe I'll have to leave the country. I don't know." -- Trump on what could happen if he loses to Biden pic.twitter.com/NGrXDwjaSd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2020

特朗普解釋說：「你能想像如我輸了會怎樣？我這輩子——我將會做什麼？我會說，我輸給美國政治史上最差總統候選人，我將不會感覺太好。或許我會離開美國，我不知道。」（“Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life—what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”）

