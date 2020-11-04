美國大選2020丨逾千示威者白宮附近聚集　警方拘捕兩男爆衝突

美國大選2020在11月3日舉行，逾1,000名反對總統特朗普（Donald Trump）的示威者當晚在白宮附近「黑人的命也是命」廣場（Black Lives Matter Plaza）聚集。警方在現場附近拘捕2名男子時，與示威者爆發小型衝突。

美國大選：圖為11月3日華盛頓特區警方試圖移走一架非法停泊在黑人的命也是命廣場的貨車時阻到一名示威者阻撓，警方正嘗試予以拘捕。（AP）

示威者佔據接近白宮圍欄的地方，圍欄上貼滿反特朗普的標語牌。他們焦慮地等待大選結果，同時亦在廣場唱歌、跳舞及高叫口號。

↓有人在現場放煙花

↓華盛頓特區警員與一小群示威者出現小型衝突

示威者和警方在期間爆發小型衝突。事緣是有2名男子在廣場附近北美勞工國際聯合會（Laborers' International Union of North America）大樓外被拘捕。目前未知警方拘留2名男子的原因。騎單車的警員組成屏障分隔被捕男子和群眾，示威者則嘗試闖入。

↓美國選民11月3日投票情況↓

