YouTube全球故障　受影響用戶多達28.6萬　公司正在搶修

Google旗下影片平台YouTube香港時間11月12日出現故障，有用戶投訴無法播放影片。Downdetector.com表示，受影響用戶多達28.6萬人。公司指，已經留意到問題，正在搶修。
YouTube全球故障，用戶無法播放影片，彈出「發生錯誤，請稍後再試」的字句。（YouTube截圖）
Downdetector.com資料顯示，香港時間7時53分開始收到用戶回報指YouTube出現故障，當中有96%用戶無法收看影片，另有2%發現網站相關問題，1%上傳影片時出狀況。YouTube故障區域以北美為主，歐洲的英國、法國也有不少用戶回報問題，亞洲以日本災情較嚴重。
路透社向Google查詢實際有多少用戶受到影響，目前未有回覆。
If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020
