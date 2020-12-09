美國西維珍尼亞州化工廠爆炸　當局下令就地避難　現場情況受控制

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國西維珍尼亞州（West Virginia）查爾斯頓（Charleston）東南方一個化工廠發生爆炸，政府發布就地避難令。來到香港時間中午12時55分，卡諾瓦縣（Kanawha County）緊急管理辦公室稱廠房情況已穩定下來。

卡諾瓦縣官員稱，發生嚴重爆炸的是位於Belle的化工廠Chemours Chemical Plant。當局要求方圓3.2公里範圍內的人就地避難。

卡諾瓦縣縣專員卡珀（Kent Carper）向當地媒體稱，有報告稱有人聞到相信是氯的化學物品氣味。不過他未有就此確認。

意外發生在8日東岸晚上10時後（香港時間9日早上10時後），暫時未知爆炸是否涉及任何化學物品。卡珀稱當地至少發生一次非常嚴重的爆炸，以及發生火警。

Chemours Chemical Plant前名杜邦（DuPont）廠房。

↓有Twitter用戶轉發現場圖片，可見出事現場火光熊熊。

↓有Twitter用戶轉發現場圖片，稱救災人員已抵達現場：

↓有Twitter用戶轉發現場圖片，稱當地民眾說爆炸震撼民房。

↓有人與美國廣播公司（ABC）附屬電視台WSPA分享一張照片，顯示工廠發生大火。

英國布里斯托附近一倉庫發生大爆炸　至少4名工人死亡
黎巴嫩貝魯特再有不幸事故　儲油槽爆炸起火4死逾30傷
俄羅斯彈藥倉庫起火爆炸　逾2300名居民疏散
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。