美國西維珍尼亞州化工廠爆炸　當局下令就地避難　現場情況受控制

美國西維珍尼亞州（West Virginia）查爾斯頓（Charleston）東南方一個化工廠發生爆炸，政府發布就地避難令。來到香港時間中午12時55分，卡諾瓦縣（Kanawha County）緊急管理辦公室稱廠房情況已穩定下來。
卡諾瓦縣官員稱，發生嚴重爆炸的是位於Belle的化工廠Chemours Chemical Plant。當局要求方圓3.2公里範圍內的人就地避難。
卡諾瓦縣縣專員卡珀（Kent Carper）向當地媒體稱，有報告稱有人聞到相信是氯的化學物品氣味。不過他未有就此確認。
意外發生在8日東岸晚上10時後（香港時間9日早上10時後），暫時未知爆炸是否涉及任何化學物品。卡珀稱當地至少發生一次非常嚴重的爆炸，以及發生火警。
Chemours Chemical Plant前名杜邦（DuPont）廠房。
↓有Twitter用戶轉發現場圖片，可見出事現場火光熊熊。
More images of the Dupont Plant Incident pic.twitter.com/JoKjbWRKm8— Tyler Clark (@postalworker95) December 9, 2020
↓有Twitter用戶轉發現場圖片，稱救災人員已抵達現場：
Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion and fire at the Chemours Chemical Plant on West Dupont Ave. in Belle. https://t.co/hzEKQNkml2— Allen Clayton (@AClaytonwboy) December 9, 2020
↓有Twitter用戶轉發現場圖片，稱當地民眾說爆炸震撼民房。
BELLE, West Virginia - Shelter-in place order issued for two miles surrounding a huge explosion that occurred at Chemours Chemical Plant. Residents reported that the blast shook their homes. Cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/Ncb4zzeMLP— ShatteredWorldMedia (@MediaShattered) December 9, 2020
↓有人與美國廣播公司（ABC）附屬電視台WSPA分享一張照片，顯示工廠發生大火。
The shelter-in-place order is for a two-mile radius around the chemical plant located southeast of Charleston, West Virginia. https://t.co/PFW75fqDgJ— WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) December 9, 2020