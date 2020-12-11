前線醫護人員　當選美國《時代》周刊2020年「年度守護者」

美國《時代》（Time）12月11日公布2020年「年度守護者」（Guardians of the Year），在新型冠狀病毒肺炎疫情期間冒着生命危險於前線服務的護士及醫生等當選。
Frontline health workers are TIME's 2020 Guardians of the Year #TIMEPOY pic.twitter.com/cvJXYvdVR3— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
入圍「年度風雲人物」（Person of the Year）的最後四強者，包括美國總統當選人拜登（Joe Biden）、美國現任總統特朗普（Donald Trump）、美國國家過敏症和傳染病研究所（NIAID）所長福奇（Anthony Fauci）、前線醫療人員及工作人員，以及對抗種族不公運動。
護士、醫生、運送人員及雜貨店人員等「必要工作人員」已在2020年讀者票選中，以6.5%票數勝出，擊敗美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）、Facebook創辦人朱克伯格（Mark Zuckerberg）、羅馬天主教教宗方濟各（Pope Francis）等其他約80個候選人。「必要工作人員」成為《時代》周刊讀者心目中2020年最具影響力的人物或團體。
Frontline health workers are risking their lives to help save ours.— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
“Doctors, nurses, housekeeping, the clerks, we are the closest to your family right now. And we’re going to take care of them" #TIMEPOY" pic.twitter.com/RdVHIhP88O
回看2019年的「年度風雲人物」，是16歲瑞典環保少女通貝里（Greta Thunberg）獲選。她也是歷來最年輕的當選人。
《時代》周刊2020年新設「年度風雲兒童」（Kid of the Year）項目，當選者是美國15歲印度裔少女拉奧（Gitanjali Rao）。她年紀輕輕就研究利用科技解決社會問題，包括研發裝置檢測「鉛水」，又開發應用程式（APP），運用人工智慧（AI）技術來偵測網絡欺凌。
周刊亦已在10日公布NBA球星勒邦占士（LeBron James）是2020年「年度運動員」（Athlete of the Year）。韓國男子組合防彈少年團（BTS）被《時代》周刊選為年度演藝人員（Entertainers of the Year）。
What LeBron James (@KingJames) has done is going to forever change the athlete’s role in society.— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33): “He’s taken every opportunity he has been given to do things for others” #TIMEPOY https://t.co/qcBTlzlaot pic.twitter.com/nxUX5rYz4B
.@bts_twt isn’t just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world—full stop. Between releasing multiple albums and breaking every type of record in 2020, BTS ascended to the zenith of pop stardom #TIMEPOY https://t.co/9N411FpGy4— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
周刊自1927年起每年選出「年度風雲人物」，當選人通常是個人，亦有時會是多人，他們都是在當天對國家或世界有很大影響的人