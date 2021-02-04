中英關係｜英國吊銷中國官媒CGTN在英廣播執照　指其由中共控制

2月4日，英國宣布吊銷一家中國官媒在英國的廣播執照。英國通訊管理局（Ofcom）的聲明指，吊銷中國環球電視網（CGTN）的執照，並指其「最終是由中國共產黨控制」。

聲明說，英國通信管理局今天撤銷了CGTN在英國的廣播牌照，因為它發現，該執照被中國之星媒體集團（Star China Media Limited）錯誤地持有。

英國通訊管理局稱，其調查結論是，CGTN服務的許可證持有者中國之星媒體集團對CGTN的產出內容沒有編輯責任。因此，中國之星媒體集團不符合英國相關法律要求，因此不是合法的廣播執照持有人。

