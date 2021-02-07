新冠肺炎｜緬甸批准俄羅斯衛星V　傳昂山素姬已接種疫苗

緬甸媒體2月6日傳出國務資政昂山素姬（Aung San Suu Kyi）已接種新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫苗的消息後，俄羅斯直接投資基金（RDIF）宣布其研發生產的「衛星-V」（Sputnik-V）疫苗已獲緬甸政府批准使用。
昂山素姬政府1日遭軍方推翻，她目前在首都內比都（Naypyitaw）自己官邸中被軟禁。
Myanmar's detained leader, State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at her home on Saturday. The de-facto leader has been detained since Monday's military coup and placed under house arrest in Naypyitaw. #WhatishappeninginMyanmar— The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) February 6, 2021
《伊洛瓦底江》雜誌（Irrawaddy）6日在Twitter指，昂山素姬當天早上已在家中接種首劑新冠肺炎疫苗。
#RDIF announces the registration of the Russian @sputnikvaccine against #coronavirus in Myanmar. #Myanmar has become the 21st country in the world to approve #SputnikV. pic.twitter.com/VOVPD9OcpD— RDIF (@rdif_press) February 6, 2021
俄羅斯直接投資基金同日稍後時間在Twitter宣布，緬甸已批准「衛星-V」，成為第21個註冊該款疫苗的國家。