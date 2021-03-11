選舉改制｜人大通過決定　藍韜文：進一步損害國際社會對中國信任

撰文：梁凱怡
最後更新日期：
全國人大會議表決通過《完善香港特別行政區選舉制度的決定（草案）》。英國外交大臣藍韜文（Dominic Raab）3月11日表示，北京修改香港選舉制度將進一步損害國際社會對中國的信任。
藍韜文形容，北京修改香港選舉制度是挖空了香港進行民主辯論的空間，與中國許下承諾相反。他指，此舉將進一步損害國際社會對中國履行國際責任和法律義務的信心和信任。
This is the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, and further undermine confidence and trust in China living up to its international responsibilities and legal obligations. https://t.co/8oohj0Q4tN— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 11, 2021
全國人大會議以2895票贊成、0票反對、1票棄權，表決通過《完善香港特別行政區選舉制度的決定（草案）》。