歐盟英美連環制裁｜EU行動不出2小時　美就新疆議題制裁2中國官員

EU 🇪🇺 sanctions 11 people over the military coup and ensuing repression in 🇲🇲 Myanmar/Burma

AND 11 people & 4 entities responsible for serious #humanrights violations in China, DPRK, Libya, Russia, South Sudan and Eritrea

