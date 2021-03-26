埃及中部索哈傑省兩列火車相撞　至少32死66傷

埃及中部索哈傑省（Sohag）3月26日發生兩列火車相撞嚴重事故，當地國營電視台引述衛生部指，至少32人死亡，66人受傷。

半島電視台報道，政府派出36輛救護車前往現場，傷者被送去醫院。現場影片顯示，火車損毀嚴重。

路透社引述消息人士報道，「列車相撞時並沒有很高速，但已造成兩節車廂損毀，第三節翻側。

