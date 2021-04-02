8.18流水式集會｜歐盟派員旁聽　關注政治人物被檢控

即時國際
歐盟駐港澳辦事處4月1日表示，指對於多名香港民主派人士被檢控感到憂慮。

黎智英、李柱銘、何俊仁等多名泛民元老級的人士被控參與2019年8月18日在維園舉行的「流水式集會」，法院4月1日裁定他們組織及參與未經批准集結罪名成立。

歐盟駐港澳辦事處1日晚上在Twitter發文，指辦事處派員旁聽，稱歐盟會繼續留意情況發展，以採取進一步行動。同時強調歐盟對於香港的政治人物持續被起訴感到非常憂慮。

