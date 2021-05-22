尼日利亞軍機墜毀　陸軍參謀長傳身亡

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

尼日利亞空軍5月21日指，一架軍機在首都阿布賈（Abuja）以北的卡杜納（Kaduna）國際機場附近墜毀，當地傳媒報道，機上的陸軍參謀長阿塔希魯（Ibrahim Attahiru）在這次意外中喪生。

尼日利亞空軍的聲明指，現時正調查意外原因。當地傳媒《每日郵報》（Daily Post）指阿塔希魯及幕僚死於這次空難，有三名軍方消息人士亦向路透社透露同一消息。

現年55歲的阿塔希魯在今年1月才獲總統布哈里（Muhammadu Buhari）委任為陸軍參謀長。

尼日利亞漢捉到超級大魚宴請全村　20多萬元「吃進肚子」懵然不知
新冠肺炎｜廢棄鐵罐「變身」洗手盆　尼日利亞傢俱工巧手助抗疫
尼日利亞279名被綁架女學生獲釋　已平安抵達醫療中心
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Microsoft Edge 或 Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。