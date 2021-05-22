尼日利亞軍機墜毀　陸軍參謀長傳身亡

撰文：張子傑
最後更新日期：
尼日利亞空軍5月21日指，一架軍機在首都阿布賈（Abuja）以北的卡杜納（Kaduna）國際機場附近墜毀，當地傳媒報道，機上的陸軍參謀長阿塔希魯（Ibrahim Attahiru）在這次意外中喪生。
尼日利亞空軍的聲明指，現時正調查意外原因。當地傳媒《每日郵報》（Daily Post）指阿塔希魯及幕僚死於這次空難，有三名軍方消息人士亦向路透社透露同一消息。
An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon.— Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) May 21, 2021
Edward Gabkwet
Air Commodore
Director of Public Relations and Information
21/5/21 pic.twitter.com/N01V2M6qUc
現年55歲的阿塔希魯在今年1月才獲總統布哈里（Muhammadu Buhari）委任為陸軍參謀長。