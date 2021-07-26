美國副卿訪華｜美國：舍曼就中國涉黑客活動與香港議題非常強硬

美國務院官員7月26日稱，美副國務卿舍曼（Wendy Sherman）在與中國官員進行坦率的討論，是「專業」以及「直接」的。美官員稱，舍曼在包括中國被指涉及黑客活動以及鎮壓香港等議題開誠布公（brutally honest）。

美國務院官員稱，美國和中國高級外交官26日舉行「坦率而開放」的會談。

官員稱：「副國務卿非常強硬地讓中國人了解我們必須支持我們所談論的事實訊息。」官員也補充說，舍曼在包括中國被指涉及黑客攻擊的問題有時是「開誠布公」的。

美國指控中國違反香港、新疆及西藏人權。國務院官員稱舍曼就這些議題表示關切。

官員稱：「我們正在尋找建設性的方法推進其中一些問題……我不認為我們在期待有任何重大突破。」

國務院官員稱，舍曼亦在會面中提出媒體自由、中國軍方在台灣海峽及南海的行動等議題。

俄衛網26日稱，美國在會談中闡述其的觀點，儘管雙方沒有達成具體協議，也沒有討論兩國領導人可能會面的問題。一位高級政府官員說：「達成一致或具體結果不是今天對話的目的。」

