新書指Elon Musk約晤蘋果公司CEO提出這個要求　庫克即時「爆粗」

一本8月10日出被的新書稱，美國太空探索技術公司（SpaceX）和電動汽車生產商特斯拉（Tesla）創辦人馬斯克（Elon Musk）說過，他曾想與蘋果公司（Apple Inc.）行政總裁庫克（Tim Cook）討論收購特斯拉的可能性，不過當馬斯克提出一個條件，令庫克「爆粗」兼「cut線」。
新書《以多打少：特斯拉、馬斯克以及世紀賭注》（Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century，暫譯）稱，馬斯克2016年在一通電話中對庫克說，要求成為蘋果公司的行政總裁。
此書由《華爾街日報》記者Tim Higgins撰寫。
書中寫道，庫克建議說，由蘋果公司收購Tesla，馬斯克則回應道，他想成為行政總裁。庫克同意，但馬斯克澄清說，他想當的是蘋果公司的行政總裁。
Tim Higgins是引述一名聽過馬斯克複述事件的助理所講，將此事寫入書中。
書中指出，庫克聽罷馬斯克的要求後，在掛斷電話前說了一句「去你的！」（Fxxk you）
馬斯克及蘋果公司稱，這對話不可能發生，因兩人從未對話。
馬斯克在社交媒體推特（Twitter）否認此事：「我和庫克從來沒有交談過，也沒有通過信。」他稱曾想與庫克見面，討論蘋果公司收購特斯拉的事情，但概無提出任何收購條件。馬斯克稱庫克拒絕會面。他在推文補充說：「當時特斯拉的價格約為今天的6%。」
Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021
There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever.
He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today’s value.
馬斯克2020年12月說過類似的事，稱2017年曾考慮將公司售予蘋果公司，但庫克不肯談。
During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020
馬斯克評論Tim Higgins的新書稱，他能將此書寫得這麼假及悶。
So @tim_cook said he never spoke to @elonmusk, Musk said Cook refused to take the meeting, yet the book says they spoke and had this interaction.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 30, 2021
Tim Higgins則說，曾給予蘋果公司及馬斯克很多機會，讓他們在新書出版前評論內容，但他們都拒絕。
Tesla成立於2003年，是一家電動汽車及其相關技術的開發商和製造商。除了電動汽車之外，還生產電池和電動機，並售予其他汽車公司，例如豐田和戴姆勒（Daimler）。