加拿大9000邊境僱員按章工作要求改善待遇　數個邊境站擠塞

加拿大邊境服務局（Canada Border Services Agency）約9000名員工8月6日起在全國發起「按章工作」行動，要求政府改善工作待遇。這導致多個邊境有站過關延誤及擠塞的情況。政府與有關工會達成臨時協議後，工業行動同日結束。
加拿大8月9日起，會准許已完成接種新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫苗的美國人入境後免2週隔離。
工會Public Service Alliance of Canada（PSAC）此前3天發起行動，代表成員向政府提出要求，包括解決歧視與職場暴力問題、薪金與其他執法部門睇齊，以及遙距工作。
連接加拿大溫莎（Windsor）及美國底特律（Detroit）的大使橋（Ambassador Bridge）6日早上出現長龍。政府網站顯示，往溫莎方向道路的車程會有45分鐘延誤。6日中午前，有貨車司機稱在大使橋上已等了3.5小時。
↓大使橋出現車龍
Canada.... crossed over at Ambassador Bridge.. went about 100 miles aka 160km into the country... pic.twitter.com/XJaA5dpE4a— A Truckers Journey (@TruckersJourney) August 1, 2021
多倫多皮爾遜國際機場（Toronto Pearson International Airport）亦在Twitter發文提醒旅客，機場運作可能會因此受影響。
Airport operations may be impacted today as a result of a peaceful labour demonstration by CBSA workers represented by @psac_afpc. If you are departing from Pearson today, please consider leaving early to account for potential delays.— Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) August 6, 2021
工業行動持續不到1天便迅速結束。PSAC在6日說，已與加拿大政府達成臨時協議。