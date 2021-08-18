阿富汗第一副總統宣布出任看守總統　強調阿富汗不是越南

阿富汗第一副總統薩利赫（Amrullah Saleh）8月17日通過其官方Twitter宣布，自己成為阿富汗的「看守總統」，並強調阿富汗不是越南，塔利班也不像越共。

薩利赫17日在Twitter上寫道：「現在與美國總統就阿富汗進行爭論是徒勞的。讓他消化一下吧。我們阿富汗人必須證明，阿富汗不是越南，塔利班也不像越共。與美國/北約不同，我們還沒有失去精神，並看到了未來的巨大機會。無用的告誡已經結束。加入抵抗。」

他續稱：「澄清一下。根據阿富汗憲法，在總統缺席、逃跑、辭職或死亡的情況下，第一副總統成為看守總統。我目前在我國境內，是合法的看守總統。我正在與所有領導人接觸，以確保他們的支持和共識。」

薩利赫15日曾在Twitter發文稱，永遠不會向「塔利班恐怖分子」低頭。

