諾貝爾生理學或醫學獎　發現溫度與觸覺感受體2學者獲獎

撰文：房伊媚
出版：更新：

2021年諾貝爾生理學或醫學獎得獎名單10月4日公布，得獎者是美國生理學家朱利葉斯（David Julius）及美國分子神經生物學家帕塔普蒂安（Ardem Patapoutian），以表揚他們在發現溫度與接觸感受體的貢獻。

人類感應高溫和寒冷的能力、以及觸覺，都對生存至關重要。這些能力令人類可與環境互動。朱利葉斯和帕塔普蒂安發現名為TRPV1及TRPM8及Piezo通道，讓我們明白到熱、冷以及機械刺激（Mechanical stimuli）能產生神經脈衝（Nerve impulses），讓我們感知和適應我們的世界。

↑他們的研究讓人們了解到神經脈衝如何觸發人體的反應、令人們可感應到溫度和壓力。

↓2021年的得獎研究解釋到，熱、冷以及接觸能在我們的神經系統發出訊號，發現名為離子通道（ion channel）的膜蛋白對於很多生理過程以及疾病狀況都是重要的。

↓朱利葉斯用辣椒素（Capsaicin）產生灼熱感，以識別出皮膚神經末梢的一個感應器（Sensor），這傳感器負責對熱力作出反應。

↓帕塔普蒂安透過壓力敏感細胞（Pressure-sensitive cell），發現一種新的感應器，它們負責對皮膚和體內器官受到的機械刺激作出反應。

朱利葉斯2010年在第7屆「邵逸夫獎」獲獎，表彰他對人類皮膚感知疼痛、刺激和溫度以致產生疼痛、過敏現象背後的分子機制的開創性發現。早在2014年，他就曾被預測為諾貝爾獎獲獎熱門人選。

朱利葉斯和帕塔普蒂安2020年曾共同獲得著名的卡弗里神經科學獎（Kavli Award for Neuroscience）。

朱利葉斯是美國加州大學三藩市分校教授，帕塔普蒂安則在加州斯克里普斯研究所（Scripps Research）任教。兩位得獎者將分享1000萬瑞典克朗獎金。

諾貝爾獎：圖為2020年12月8日，在美國紐約一個儀式會場內，一面準備頒授予得獎者的諾貝爾獎牌。（AP）

▼在新冠疫情仍在持續之際，會讓人們更感覺到科學研究可貴之處嗎？請點擊放大觀看，了解基礎科學與我們有多息息相關：

+2
【諾貝爾物理學獎】愛因斯坦成績差？高中成績表曝光　文科一樣掂【諾貝爾獎冷知識】誰入圍13次未能折桂　有人拒絕殊榮諾貝爾獎明起揭盅　和平獎無大熱門　專家也霧裏看花【美國大選】繼特朗普及普京後　拜登獲提名諾貝爾和平獎
諾貝爾獎
諾貝爾醫學獎
發表評論...