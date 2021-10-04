諾貝爾生理學或醫學獎　發現溫度與觸覺感受體2學者獲獎

2021年諾貝爾生理學或醫學獎得獎名單10月4日公布，得獎者是美國生理學家朱利葉斯（David Julius）及美國分子神經生物學家帕塔普蒂安（Ardem Patapoutian），以表揚他們在發現溫度與接觸感受體的貢獻。
人類感應高溫和寒冷的能力、以及觸覺，都對生存至關重要。這些能力令人類可與環境互動。朱利葉斯和帕塔普蒂安發現名為TRPV1及TRPM8及Piezo通道，讓我們明白到熱、冷以及機械刺激（Mechanical stimuli）能產生神經脈衝（Nerve impulses），讓我們感知和適應我們的世界。
The groundbreaking discoveries of the TRPV1, TRPM8 and Piezo channels by this year’s #NobelPrize laureates have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world around us. pic.twitter.com/YWnOwayJri— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021
↑他們的研究讓人們了解到神經脈衝如何觸發人體的反應、令人們可感應到溫度和壓力。
↓2021年的得獎研究解釋到，熱、冷以及接觸能在我們的神經系統發出訊號，發現名為離子通道（ion channel）的膜蛋白對於很多生理過程以及疾病狀況都是重要的。
The seminal discoveries by this year’s #NobelPrize laureates in physiology or medicine have explained how heat, cold and touch can initiate signals in our nervous system. The identified ion channels are important for many physiological processes and disease conditions. pic.twitter.com/TxMTwSDHas— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021
↓朱利葉斯用辣椒素（Capsaicin）產生灼熱感，以識別出皮膚神經末梢的一個感應器（Sensor），這傳感器負責對熱力作出反應。
David Julius – awarded this year’s #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine – utilised capsaicin, a pungent compound from chilli peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat. pic.twitter.com/GInY2q6RlD— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021
↓帕塔普蒂安透過壓力敏感細胞（Pressure-sensitive cell），發現一種新的感應器，它們負責對皮膚和體內器官受到的機械刺激作出反應。
2021 #NobelPrize laureate in physiology or medicine Ardem Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. pic.twitter.com/6T7661lRPq— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021
朱利葉斯2010年在第7屆「邵逸夫獎」獲獎，表彰他對人類皮膚感知疼痛、刺激和溫度以致產生疼痛、過敏現象背後的分子機制的開創性發現。早在2014年，他就曾被預測為諾貝爾獎獲獎熱門人選。
朱利葉斯和帕塔普蒂安2020年曾共同獲得著名的卡弗里神經科學獎（Kavli Award for Neuroscience）。
朱利葉斯是美國加州大學三藩市分校教授，帕塔普蒂安則在加州斯克里普斯研究所（Scripps Research）任教。兩位得獎者將分享1000萬瑞典克朗獎金。