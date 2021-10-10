美國明尼蘇達州酒吧槍擊案1死14傷　傳涉數名槍手

撰文：許懿安
美國明尼蘇達州（Minnesota）聖保羅（Saint Paul）一間酒吧10月10日早上約12時15分發生槍擊案，1死14傷。根據初步資料，案件涉及數名槍手。他們作案動機未明。警方正在追捕他們。

美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）10日稱，案中一名20多歲女子當場身亡，14人送院。政府消息稱，這14人料能保住性命。

↓明尼蘇達州聖保羅警察部在Twitter發布案件最新進展：

報道稱在當地時間10日早上12時15分，數人致電報警，稱在西第七街名為Seventh Street Truck Park的酒吧傳出槍聲。他們在電話中瘋狂地懇求執法人員前往協助。

聖保羅警察部公關部稱，警員到場後看到「地獄般」的情況，酒吧內外有都有受害人，他們有的躺在酒吧外的行人路，有的倒卧在酒吧的地板。

警察在途人協助下，確保救護人員安全地到達現場進行救援。

