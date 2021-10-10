美國明尼蘇達州酒吧槍擊案1死14傷　傳涉數名槍手

美國明尼蘇達州（Minnesota）聖保羅（Saint Paul）一間酒吧10月10日早上約12時15分發生槍擊案，1死14傷。根據初步資料，案件涉及數名槍手。他們作案動機未明。警方正在追捕他們。
美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）10日稱，案中一名20多歲女子當場身亡，14人送院。政府消息稱，這14人料能保住性命。
↓明尼蘇達州聖保羅警察部在Twitter發布案件最新進展：
HOMICIDE UPDATE:
Here's the latest information about the shootout in a West Seventh Street bar that killed a woman and left 14 others injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
報道稱在當地時間10日早上12時15分，數人致電報警，稱在西第七街名為Seventh Street Truck Park的酒吧傳出槍聲。他們在電話中瘋狂地懇求執法人員前往協助。
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION:
We're investigating a shooting that occurred on the 200-block of Seventh St. W. Multiple people have been transported to area hospitals. We're currently gathering more information and will have an update later this morning. No further info is available.
聖保羅警察部公關部稱，警員到場後看到「地獄般」的情況，酒吧內外有都有受害人，他們有的躺在酒吧外的行人路，有的倒卧在酒吧的地板。
警察在途人協助下，確保救護人員安全地到達現場進行救援。